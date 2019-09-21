Harvest Festival At Black Creek
Black Creek Pioneer Village 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, Toronto, Ontario
Learn more about the harvest through demonstrations and hands-on activities at this Mennonite and Pennsylvania German festival. Join the celebration with our traditional blue-ribbon races, carnival games, and more 10 am-4:30 pm. $11-$15.
blackcreek.ca/event/harvest-festival // 416-736-1733 ext. 5400
Black Creek Pioneer Village 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events