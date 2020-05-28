Has Our Fear of Offending Gone Too Far?

CFE Virtual Forum Series. How has the treatment of conflicting views changed in recent years? What does it mean for democratic discussion and practice? Join our panelists in exploring the challenges to free expression in the quest for equity and social justice. Panelists are Sonya Fatah, Abbas Kassam, Lydia Perović. Moderated by Lisa Taylor. 2 pm. Free.

Zoom link: ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-has-our-fear-offending-gone-too-far