Haunted High Park: Baldoon Witch Seance
Colborne Lodge 11 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario
Eldritch Theatre & Colborne Lodge present a theatrical séance inspired by Victorian-spiritualist traditions. Using creepy puppets and dark parlour magic, Doc Wuthergloom makes the ghost of the dreaded Baldoon Witch materialize before your very eyes. Mar 1-3, Fri-Sun 6:30 & 8:30 pm. $32.50. Advance tickets required: colbornelodge.streamintickets.com
Info
Colborne Lodge 11 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Theatre