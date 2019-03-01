Haunted High Park: Baldoon Witch Seance

Eldritch Theatre & Colborne Lodge present a theatrical séance inspired by Victorian-spiritualist traditions. Using creepy puppets and dark parlour magic, Doc Wuthergloom makes the ghost of the dreaded Baldoon Witch materialize before your very eyes. Mar 1-3, Fri-Sun 6:30 & 8:30 pm. $32.50. Advance tickets required: colbornelodge.streamintickets.com

facebook.com/events/482238252305086