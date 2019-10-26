Haunted Hotel At The Thompson Toronto

Thompson Hotel and Rooftop Lounge 550 Wellington W, Toronto, Ontario

Entire building takeover – all rooms and event spaces open at the same time for an experience-based Halloween event with different DJs and table setups in all rooms (includes Wildflower, the Wellington Grand Ballroom, the Lobby Bar, The Park Room and Rooftop). 9:30 pm. $35 & up.

