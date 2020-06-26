Haunted Walk Bubble Tours

Spirits of the Distillery District Ghost Tour along the historic cobblestone streets by lantern light. Daily at 8:30 or 9 pm till Aug 31. $120 + HST for a 75-minute private tour for up to 4 people, $30 for additional persons. For groups of up to eight people from no more than two social circles (to allow for distancing). hauntedwalk.com/toronto-bubble-ghost-tours