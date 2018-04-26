Haus Musik: The Classical Alternative
Longboat Hall 1067 Queen W (basement of Great Hall), Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3
‘Once everything is gone, there is art.’ Haus Musik sets out to radically reimagine classical music performance and presentation, with director Amanda Smith. She sets the live music of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra within the confines of a bunker, along with lone survivor ‘Alex’ whose only hope is the radio, and music. 8:30 pm. $25, adv $20.
