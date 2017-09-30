Have You Seen My Sister? Vocal Installation for Unaccompanied Voice
Grosvenor Street west of Bay, Toronto, Ontario
A vocal installation for unaccompanied voice, Have You Seen My Sister? is a 12 hour composition in which the names of the missing women and girls of Ontario are sung out and the names of the murdered women are recited. Professional and amateur singers and artists collaborating under the collective name of Artists of the Aurora. 7 pm. Free. Interested participants should contact organizers. haveyouseenmysister.ca
