Doo-wop a cappella quartet takes the stage in the Sanctuary for a night of music and fundraising. This will be a full on After Hours A Cappella concert, 2 hours of a mix of Christmas tunes and a hand picked selection of our best 50's and 60's favourites from our catalog, including Up On The Roof, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Come Go With Me and more. 7:30 pm. $10, child $5.

canadahelps.org/en/charities/bonar-parkdale-presbyterian-church/events/have-yourself-an-after-hours-christmas