Polaris Music Prize-winner and Brampton native Haviah Mighty’s explosive live show, filled with in-your-face intensity and her fast, technical flows, has quickly developed her reputation as one to keep an eye on, earning her opening slots for acclaimed artists like Sheck Wes, Nelly, Desiigner, A Tribe Called Red, and Snoop Dogg. Mighty’s prize-winning album 13th Floor is her most fully-realized body of work to date, and continues to carve out spaces that boldly defy gendered expectations for women in hip-hop. Opener: Säye Skye. Nov 30 at 8 pm. $25. In the Studio Theatre.

Presented by The Rose Brampton and Small World Music.