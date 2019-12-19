Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music
The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9
The Diddlin' Bibbles & Cat and the Queen host this show w/ Nelu Handa, Anesti Danelis, Marty Topps, Rachel Manson, Xave Ruth and DJ Carson Pinch. 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). Pwyc with half of that going to support Sistering, an organization helping women who are homeless, or have precarious housing.
Info
Festive Season
Music, Stage
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Comedy