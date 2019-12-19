Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music

Google Calendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00

The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9

The Diddlin' Bibbles & Cat and the Queen host this show w/ Nelu Handa, Anesti Danelis, Marty Topps, Rachel Manson, Xave Ruth and DJ Carson Pinch. 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). Pwyc with half of that going to support Sistering, an organization helping women who are homeless, or have precarious housing.

Info

The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9 View Map
Festive Season
Music, Stage
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Comedy
Google Calendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hawt Toddies: A Festive Show Of Comedy And Music - 2019-12-19 20:00:00