Persian music from Hayiran Ensemble, a quintet featuring Shaho Andalibi, Amir Koushkani, and Farzad AttarJafari. Inspired by the diversity of Iran’s regional music, the ensemble fuses traditional, folkloric, spiritual, and modern styles to create a transcendent new sound, united with Sufi whirling. 7:30 pm. $30-$40.

