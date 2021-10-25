Hazel: 100 Years of Memories

Halloween

Oct 25, 2021

Former Mayor of Mississauga, Hazel McCallion also known as the Hurricane, will be showcased in a historical exhibit through art and displays. Oct 26-Feb 28, 2022. Erin Mills Town Centre, 5100 Erin Mills Pkwy, Mississauga. https://www.artgalleryofmississauga.com/hazel-100-years/

Additional Details

Location Address - 5100 Erin Mills Pkwy, Mississauga

Date And Time
Tue, Oct 26th, 2021
Mon, Feb 28th, 2022 to

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

