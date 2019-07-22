He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Striker Sports Bar 31 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J8
Join us for a viewing and discussion of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and its themes. Our goal is to create a safe, fun and social space to examine the films and pop culture influences on masculinity and help to deconstruct the toxic and positive elements of these films and their influence on our society. 7:30 pm. Free.
Info
Striker Sports Bar 31 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J8 View Map
Free
Film