He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: John Wick

Striker Sports Bar 31 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J8

Join us for a viewing and discussion of Joh Wick and examination of the lone wolf revenge fantasy writ large and back lit. Our goal is to create a safe, fun and social space to examine the films and pop culture influences on masculinity and help to deconstruct the toxic and positive elements of these films and their influence on our society. 7:30 pm. Free.

