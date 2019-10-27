He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer

Google Calendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00

Striker Sports Bar 31 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J8

What happens when a serial monogamist thinks he's dating a serial killer? 

Join us for a viewing and discussion of SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER and its themes. Our goal is to create a safe, fun and social space to examine the films and pop culture influences on masculinity and help to deconstruct the toxic and positive elements of these films and their influence on our society. 7-11 pm. Free.

Info

Striker Sports Bar 31 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J8 View Map
Free
Film
Google Calendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: So I Married An Axe Murderer - 2019-10-27 19:00:00