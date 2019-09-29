He-tox Manly Movie Meet-up: The Fast And The Furious
Striker Sports Bar 31 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J8
Join us for a viewing and discussion of The Fast And The Furious and examination of themes of fast cars, fast money, fast guns, fast explosions, fast sex, fast friends, etc. Our goal is to create a safe, fun and social space to examine the films and pop culture influences on masculinity and help to deconstruct the toxic and positive elements of these films and their influence on our society. 7-11 pm. Free.
