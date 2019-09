Toronto Poetry Project (producers of Toronto Poetry Slam) and Stackt are excited to bring back the Annual Head-to-Head Haiku Deathmatch, featuring the top haiku poets in the GTA. Hosted by Cynthia Gould and featuring a special set by national slam champ Gavin Russell. October 3 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $12, advance tickets at universe.com.