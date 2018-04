Headlining a series of stand-up comedy shows w/ Carol Zoccoli and host Toby Muresianu.

May 3-6: Thu 8:30 pm and Sun 8 pm, $12. Concert Series shows with extended headline performance on May 4-5, Fri 9 pm, Sat 8 & 10:45 pm. $25.

www.absolutecomedy.ca/Toronto