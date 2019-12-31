Headlines NYE Party

Collectif Nude presents complimentary bubbles, live music performances, art installations, and music from some of Toronto’s biggest DJs.

Gold Tix includes early admission (7-10 pm) includes Night Market x New Year’s Eve: endless canapés, live music & welcome drink. $130.

Silver Tix – DJs, live performances, and art installations, admission at 10 pm, $40.

Rose Gold Tix – DJs, live performances, and art installations, admission at midnight, $20.

