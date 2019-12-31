Headlines NYE Party
Assembly Chef's Hall 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2G4
Collectif Nude presents complimentary bubbles, live music performances, art installations, and music from some of Toronto’s biggest DJs.
Gold Tix includes early admission (7-10 pm) includes Night Market x New Year’s Eve: endless canapés, live music & welcome drink. $130.
Silver Tix – DJs, live performances, and art installations, admission at 10 pm, $40.
Rose Gold Tix – DJs, live performances, and art installations, admission at midnight, $20.
universe.com/events/headlines-nye-2020-at-assembly-chefs-hall-tickets-3W9014
