Headphones & Headliners

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Sensory friendly/relaxed performance stand-up comedy show designed to make comedy more welcoming to audience members with autism spectrum disorder, sensory and communication sensitivities or a learning and/or developmental delays/disabilities or anyone who feels a more laid back approach to comedy is their comfort. Performances are non-abrasive, non-confrontational and their delivery is calm and pleasant.  6:30 pm. $8.

416-551-6540
