Headphones & Headliners
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Sensory friendly/relaxed performance stand-up comedy show designed to make comedy more welcoming to audience members with autism spectrum disorder, sensory and communication sensitivities or a learning and/or developmental delays/disabilities or anyone who feels a more laid back approach to comedy is their comfort. Performances are non-abrasive, non-confrontational and their delivery is calm and pleasant. 6:30 pm. $8.
Info
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Comedy