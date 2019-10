Headphones & Headliners: Sensory Friendly Comedy

A comedy show designed for adult audiences with autism spectrum disorder, sensory and communication sensitivities, learning and/or developmental delays/disabilities, or anyone who prefers a more relaxed environment.

Hosted by 'Aspie-Comic' Michael McCreary, with Bee Bertrand, Luba Magnus, Cathy MacPherson, Darcia Armstrong, Jesse Singh, Peter Fraser. 6:30 pm. $8.

comedybar.ca