Heal The Earth

Virtual music documentary to celebrate Earth Day with video performances by Andy Kim, Glass Tiger, Spoons, Julian Taylor Band and others. April 22 at 7 pm. Donations accepted with all proceeds to Earth Day Canada. https://www.healtheearth.ca

 

2021-04-22 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-22 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Community Events

