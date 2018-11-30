Healing House

Relax your fear at the world's first HIV+ pop-up spa, in support of Casey House. Enjoy free onsite offerings including head, shoulder and neck massages, hand massages, and mini facials provided by HIV+ Healers, essential oils and lipstick applications from MAC. Join us and help us #SmashStigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. Nov 30-Dec 1, noon-5 pm. Free, donations to Casey House. Reserve online.

