Pride Toronto Black History Month event. Mind, body, and soul, have the power to help us overcome triumphs and tribulations. Join us for group meditation and to learn the tools you need to build self-love, self-confidence and self-care. Facilitated by Raia Carey, Coach Carey. Feb 26 at 1 pm.

All events will be a safer space for Black 2SLGBTQ+ community members and allies. Please register in advance online at pridetoronto.com/calendar