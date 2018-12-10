Health Not Hate Panel
North York Civic Centre 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Health, Not Hate: Exploring the Health-Related Impacts of Hate on Targeted Communities and Sharing Strategies for Resistance and Resilience
A panel of human rights and health equity experts will explore the effects of discrimination on the wellbeing of communities targeted by rising hate and white nationalism. Dec 10 from 6:30-9 pm, in the North York Civic Centre Council Chambers. Free/pwyc.
RSVP: http://healthnothate.eventbrite.ca
Presented by Urban Alliance on Race Relations.
