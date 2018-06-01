Health & Technology Workshop For Older Adults & Caregivers
Don Mills Library 888 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1P6
This free forum provides information and demonstration of digital technologies to stay socially connected and aware of many helpful online health & other resources. Bring your own device, if you wish. 10:30 am-1 pm. Free. Call 416-395-5710 to register.
Part of the Reitman Family Caregiver Series.
View Map
Free
