Lights. Camera. Success!
St. Andrew's Church 73 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1W9
St. Andrew's Heart of the City Speakers Series presents filmmakers Miranda de Pencier (The Grizzlies, Anne with an E), Tassie Cameron (Mary Kills People, Rookie Blue) and Amy Cameron (Little Dog, Book of Negroes) in a panel discussion, followed by a reception, on the development and creation of film and television in Canada. 7 pm. $20, stu $10.
