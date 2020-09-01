Heather Horton: Love Story

September 11-October 3. Opening receptions: 5-9 pm Sep 11; and 1-6 pm Sep 12. Artist in attendance.

Canadian oil painter Heather Horton’s signature contemporary realist style returns to Abbozzo Gallery for her 7th solo exhibition. This new series of work, Love Story, although no less poignant, sees a slight thematic departure from Horton’s often personal, contemplative, meditative work on loss, memory, and remnants of what was; the shift is to one of things found, of things loved, brightness, the immediate moment, and new futures.

Love Story is largely drawn from her time spent with the “love of her life” in the Kensington neighbourhood of London, England over the past couple years. Such joy is viscerally apparent in this exhibition.

