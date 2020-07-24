Helmut Netwon The Bad And The Beautiful
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Virtual cinema screening of the documentary film by Gero von Boehm about the photographer with the stars of his iconic portraits and fashion editorials – from Catherine Deneuve to Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling to Isabella Rossellini giving their own interpretation of the life and work of this controversial genius. 6 pm. From July 24. $TBA. http://hotdocs.ca
