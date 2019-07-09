Katya Zamolodchikova: Help Me, I'm Dying Comedy Tour

Multimedia, multi-character, multi-faceted live stage show. featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar: Katya Zamolodchikova. A fusion of stand-up comedy, storytelling, video and live dancerly-ish action and music that talks about what it means to be a woman, from the perspective of a person that dresses up like one. July 9 & 10 at 8:30 pm. $35-$210.

