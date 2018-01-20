Helping Parents Be Heard By Ontario School Boards
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
Workshop hosted by educational consultant Ed Mahony and Autism Ontario.
Advocating for your child in the education system can feel overwhelming. Families are often left on their own to navigate issues like soft suspensions and school exclusions as well as the Special Education Regulations. 10 am-3 pm. $10. Pre-register.
416-246-9592 // susanna@autismontario.com
Info
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2 View Map
Community Events