Henry G20 Sneak Peek Podcast

Luminato presents a work-in-progress excerpt from Henry G20, an epic battle for the streets of Toronto, freely reimagined from Shakespeare’s Henry V and set amidst the G20 protests of June 2010. June 13 at 7 pm ET. Free.

Artists: Christine Brubaker, Constantine X. Anastasakis, Miquelon Rodriguez, Neta Rose, Aviva Armour-Ostroff, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Anand Rajaram.

