HER #IWD Pop-Up
Free Space 68 Claremont #300, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2M5
Grab your girl gang and join HER on to celebrate International Women's Day in support of Dress for Success. There will be sweets, prizes and fun activations thanks to our amazing community partners. Music by DJ Minzi Roberta. Donations of gently used accessories for Dress for Success are encouraged. 7-11 pm. $10, at eventbrite.ca.
Free Space 68 Claremont #300, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2M5 View Map
