Heraldry: History, Myths And Canada

United Empire Loyalists' Association of Canada (Governor Simcoe Branch) meeting and talk. Presentation by Captain Jason Burgoin, President of the Toronto Branch, Royal Heraldry Society of Canada. 7:30 pm. Free.

Heraldry concerns itself with the study, design, regulation and use of armorial bearings, commonly known as "coats of arms". A coat of arms is a form of personal or corporate identification. Its roots are in the Middle Ages and its design and symbolism follow traditional channels, but its use can be as modern as a website.

uelgovsimcoe.org/meetings.php