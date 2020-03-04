Heraldry: History, Myths And Canada

St. David's Towers Community Room 51 Donlands, Toronto, Ontario

United Empire Loyalists' Association of Canada (Governor Simcoe Branch) meeting and talk. Presentation by Captain Jason Burgoin, President of the Toronto Branch, Royal Heraldry Society of Canada. 7:30 pm. Free.

Heraldry concerns itself with the study, design, regulation and use of armorial bearings, commonly known as "coats of arms". A coat of arms is a form of personal or corporate identification. Its roots are in the Middle Ages and its design and symbolism follow traditional channels, but its use can be as modern as a website. 

uelgovsimcoe.org/meetings.php

St. David's Towers Community Room 51 Donlands, Toronto, Ontario
416-921-7756
