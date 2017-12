Here We Are Here: Black Canadian Contemporary Art

Exhibition featuring nine artists that explores contemporary art, race and historical identity in Canada. Jan 27-Apr 10. More info at rom.on.ca

Artists: Sandra Brewster, Michèle Pearson Clarke, Chantal Gibson, Sylvia D. Hamilton, Bushra Junaid, Charmaine Lurch, Esmaa Mohamoud, Dawit L. Petros and Gordon Shadrach.