Heritage Matters Live with Esi Edugyan

Virtual lecture with the author speaking about her internationally acclaimed novel Washington Black – touching on themes of Black heritage, identity, belonging and displacement. Edugyan writes richly imagined and impeccably researched historical fiction. In her talk, she will share insights on her writing process and researching history. Feb 23, March 11 and March 16. Free. Pre-register. https://www.heritagetrust.on.ca/en/index.php/properties/uncle-toms-cabin

2021-02-23 to
2021-03-16
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Virtual Event

Virtual Event

