HerStories is a speaker series that showcases personal stories to foster female empowerment, connection and community. It’s about sharing the stories that make us feel more connected and less alone-- the stories that we’re afraid to tell; the stories that we feel might reject us if we share but, really, only bring us closer together.

Event will be split into 2 parts: our speaker line-up and then a panel discussion where audience members will be given the opportunity to share their stories while our guest speakers moderate. Speakers including Alexandra DeSousa, Bethany Kovarik, Mouna Traoré, Denise Yuen and others.

7-10 pm. $15-$20.

eventbrite.com/e/herstories-step-into-your-power-tickets-30107637755?aff=affiliate1,

facebook.com/events/185757648557036/