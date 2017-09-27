Herstories: The Realities We Create
The Richmond 477 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3E7
HerStories is a speaker series and story-sharing platform that showcases personal stories to foster empowerment, connection and community. For this third edition, we’ll be sharing the stories of struggle on our journeys, how we overcame them and what it takes to create the great realities of our lives. 6-9:30 pm. $25-$35, on eventbrite.
The Richmond 477 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3E7
