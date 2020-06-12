HEY GIRL HEY - Fundraiser for Black Women in Motion

100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated, including all tips and PWYC cover charges, to Black Women in Motion, a Toronto-based, youth-led organization that empowers and supports the advancement of black womxn and survivors of sexual assault. This is a celebration of the music of female and non-binary hip-hop and R&B artists. Tunes by DJ Orange Pekoe, drag by Beardoncé. 10:30 pm. Pwyc. Zoom link: https://zoom.us/my/gladday Meeting ID: 619-763-5308 Password: 1970

facebook.com/events/1180419108957371