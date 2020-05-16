HEY GIRL HEY: Queerantine

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Virtual dance party with performance by HGH Royalty Bonbon Bontemps, DJ Orange Pekoe providing, hip-hop and RnB by female and non-binary artists. 10:30 pm. $5. facebook.com/events/872655149900671

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/my/gladday Meeting ID: 619-763-5308 Password: 1970

Cover: $5 suggested, but all welcome regardless of funds. www.paypal.me/johnniewalkerartist/ E-transfer: djorangepekoe@gmail.com 

Tip your queen: www.paypal.me/bonbondispencer

Queer
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
