HEY GIRL HEY: Queerantine
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Virtual dance party with performance by HGH Royalty Bonbon Bontemps, DJ Orange Pekoe providing, hip-hop and RnB by female and non-binary artists. 10:30 pm. $5. facebook.com/events/872655149900671
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/my/gladday Meeting ID: 619-763-5308 Password: 1970
Cover: $5 suggested, but all welcome regardless of funds. www.paypal.me/johnniewalkerartist/ E-transfer: djorangepekoe@gmail.com
Tip your queen: www.paypal.me/bonbondispencer
Info
Queer
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge