Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show

Google Calendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00

The Shop 1566 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1A6

Parkdale resident Susan Waycik presents stand-up comedy with a focus on LGBTQ++ comics & allies. Hey There! happens every first and third Sunday of the month. This edition features headliner Chanty Marostica plus Tamara Shevon, Dan Curtis Thompson, Ashley Cooper, Tiyawnda McGregor & Taylor Rivers + hosted by Dustin George. 8 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/427225654505032  //  facebook.com/waycikproductions

Info

The Shop 1566 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1A6 View Map
Pride
Queer
Stage
Comedy
Google Calendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show - 2019-06-16 20:00:00