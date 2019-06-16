Hey There! A Parkdale Comedy Show

Parkdale resident Susan Waycik presents stand-up comedy with a focus on LGBTQ++ comics & allies. Hey There! happens every first and third Sunday of the month. This edition features headliner Chanty Marostica plus Tamara Shevon, Dan Curtis Thompson, Ashley Cooper, Tiyawnda McGregor & Taylor Rivers + hosted by Dustin George. 8 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/427225654505032 // facebook.com/waycikproductions