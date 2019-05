Parkdale resident Susan Waycik presents stand-up comedy with a focus on LGBTQ++ comics & allies. Hey There! happens every first and third Sunday of the month. This edition features headliner Kyle Brownrigg plus Melanie Dahling, Preeti Torul, Ben Sosa Wright, Honey Bennett & Brendan D'Souza and hosted by Rachel McLatchie. 8 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/2164199637029125 // facebook.com/waycikproductions