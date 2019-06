Susan Waycik presents stand-up comedy with a focus on LGBTQ++ comics & allies. This edition featured headliner Ted Morris, plus Clif Knight, Greg Brown, Marisa Rosa Grant, Bee Bertrand & Mike Payne + hosted by Aidan O'Loughlin. 8 pm. $10 cash at the door.

Hey There! happens every first and third Sunday of the month.

facebook.com/events/374787136491444/