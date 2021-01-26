Hi Libido…The Sex Show

Gallery 1313 presents an online art exhibition of photography, video, painting, drawing and more. Dating , hook ups and maintaining relationships have taken a hit with the current pandemic going into over ten months. There are a variety of different takes on this subject matter from sexual politics to humorous works, scientific works, bondage and just about everything. As Valentine’s Day approaches people find themselves sometimes celebrating alone or at least to a reduced social distancing setting. Artists include Ruth Hartman, Lee McCarthy, Naomi Brenneck, Blaine White, Darcia LaBrosse, Art Cotrin, Shawn Postoff, Kristen Stephen, Courtney Fairweather, Emma Lewis, Slijia Ma, Diana Rosa, Elham Hammat and others. Feb 3-14. http://www.g1313.org