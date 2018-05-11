Hidden Amongst Us: Architectural Portraits of Leaside's Canada Wire and Cable Company Homes

ArteMbassy 28 Industrial, #219, Toronto, Ontario M4G1Y9

Leaside Matters, in association with architectural photographer Vik Pahwa,present the "big bang" of the Town of Leaside. In 1913, CWCC was the first industry in Leaside, and the only to build employee housing. Their homes exemplify landscape architect Frederick Todd's intentional link between industrial and residential areas in town planning. May 11-13. 11 am-4 pm.

ArteMbassy 28 Industrial, #219, Toronto, Ontario M4G1Y9 View Map
