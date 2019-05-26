High Park Garlic Mustard Busting

Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Help the High Park Stewards with one of two activities. We need to (1) redesign the boulevard beds next to the Grenadier Cafe, by rebuilding the fencing and replanting; (2) remove garlic mustard, a notoriously invasive species, from an area of the park. Lots of hands are needed!

Meet us in front of the Grenadier Cafe at 10:30 am. Free. Note that cars may not be allowed in the park if the cherry blossoms are in bloom.

Grenadier Cafe
Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
