High Park Nursery & Boulevard Beds Spring Cleanup

Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Join High Park Stewards to uncover the winter survivors in the boulevard beds in front of the Grenadier Restaurant parking lot and the native plant nursery.

You may go directly to the nursery if you know where it is. Otherwise, meet us in front of the Grenadier Restaurant at 10:30 am. We will work until 12:30 pm. All tools will be provided. Free.

For more info, visit highparknature.org.

Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
