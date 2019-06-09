High Park Spring Planting
Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Join High Park Stewards for the annual spring planting. We hope to plant many grasses and shrubs, so lots of hands are needed. Another group will work on the boulevard beds in front of the cafe. Tools provided. Meet at 10:30 am in front of Grenadier Cafe. Free.
highparknature.org/wiki/wiki.php?n=VolunteerOpportunities.VolunteerStewardship
