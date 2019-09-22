High Park Stewards Seed Collecting

Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Join the High Park Stewards on Sunday, Sep 22 for our annual seed collecting session. We will also be planting in the Boulevard Beds. Meet in front of the Grenadier Restaurant at 10:30 am. We will work until 12:30 pm. Free.

Please dress in long sleeves and pants, closed shoes and socks, a hat and bring water and sunscreen. We will supply tools and gloves.

www.highparknature.org/wiki/wiki.php?n=HighParkNature.FrontPage

Grenadier Cafe
200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
