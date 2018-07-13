Hillside Festival

Drumming, dancing, spoken word, child's play and performers including Adrian Underhill, Cadence Weapon, Annie Sumi, Chad VanGaalen, Hollerado, Plants and Animals, U.S. Girls and many others. Jul 13-15. Wknd pass $139-$149, Fri $57, Sat or Sun $85, srs wknd pass $79.50, under 12 free. Camping available.