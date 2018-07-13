Hillside Festival
Guelph Lake Conservation Area 7743 Conservation, Guelph, Ontario N1H6J1
Drumming, dancing, spoken word, child's play and performers including Adrian Underhill, Cadence Weapon, Annie Sumi, Chad VanGaalen, Hollerado, Plants and Animals, U.S. Girls and many others. Jul 13-15. Wknd pass $139-$149, Fri $57, Sat or Sun $85, srs wknd pass $79.50, under 12 free. Camping available.
